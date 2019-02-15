VALLEJO — Vallejo police said Thursday that the Solano County coroner's office has confirmed Willie McCoy, 20, as the driver who was fatally shot by officers in his vehicle at a Taco Bell drive-thru Saturday night.
Police said McCoy was identified by a latent finger print examination.
McCoy, known as "Willie Bo", was a local rapper with the group FBG, according to Facebook posts.
Police, who responded to the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane around 10:35 p.m. said he was asleep with a gun on his lap in his locked vehicle that was still in drive.
Police said McCoy suddenly woke up, officers told him to keep his hands visible, and McCoy was shot when he quickly reached for the handgun in his lap.
The gun, a loaded 40-caliber semi-automatic with an extended magazine, was reported stolen in Oregon, police said.