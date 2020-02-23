Police: Scuffle outside Napa restaurant results in three arrests

Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.

Shortly before 1:50 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to NapaSport at 145 Gasser Drive after receiving a report that two intoxicated men were leaving the eatery and threatening to fight each other outside, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. When police approached one of the men as he was urinating against a parked car, the other man stepped in and tried to interfere with officers, as did a woman outside NapaSport, Walund said.

Both men began to fight the officers, and as police tried to detain them, the woman, identified as 28-year-old Brenda M. Martinez-Diaz, struck the officers and briefly allowed one of the men to go free, according to Walund.

The three suspects were finally arrested and booked into the Napa County jail, where all of them were being held Sunday on a felony allegation of resisting police and a misdemeanor count of public intoxication. Martinez-Diaz and one of the men, 32-year-old Heriberto Barrera Cruz, also face a felony count of a crime against public peace as well as misdemeanor battery.

The second man arrested, 28-year-old Ivan Reyes Perez, was being held on a felony count of battery against a police officer.

