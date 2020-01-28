{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa Police are seeking tips on an attempt to break into a school storage shed Friday night.

The department's Facebook page has posted a security video taken at West Park Elementary School, showing an intruder trying to enter a modular cargo container on campus. It was the second unsuccessful attempt to breach the shed in as many weeks, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman.

The suspect in Friday's incident is believed to have worn a distinctive red backpack and used a light blue or turquoise mountain bicycle, Shulman said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the West Park school incidents is asked to contact School Resource Officer Darlene Elia at 707-258-7880, ext. 5211, or delia@cityofnapa.org. The video can be viewed on Facebook at http://bit.ly/38KoFQN.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.