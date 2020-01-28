Napa Police are seeking tips on an attempt to break into a school storage shed Friday night.
The department's Facebook page has posted a security video taken at West Park Elementary School, showing an intruder trying to enter a modular cargo container on campus. It was the second unsuccessful attempt to breach the shed in as many weeks, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman.
The suspect in Friday's incident is believed to have worn a distinctive red backpack and used a light blue or turquoise mountain bicycle, Shulman said Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the West Park school incidents is asked to contact School Resource Officer Darlene Elia at 707-258-7880, ext. 5211, or delia@cityofnapa.org. The video can be viewed on Facebook at http://bit.ly/38KoFQN.
