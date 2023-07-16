Napa Police is trying to identify a driver it says was involved in a downtown wreck that resulted in injuries.

The collision occurred July 8 and Main and First streets, the department said in a Facebook post. The vehicle involved in the crash received substantial damage to the driver’s side, and its airbags deployed, according to police.

A video included with Napa Police’s announcement appears to show a collision involving a dark-colored sedan on northbound Main Street and a white SUV heading east on First Street. A moment after the collision, the sedan bounces off a lightpost and spins 180 degrees before its driver speeds south on Main.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or who has information about its driver is asked to contact Officer B. Browne of Napa Police at 707-257-9223 or bbrowne@cityofnapa.org.