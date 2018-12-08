A Napa man hopped the fence into his neighbor's house, where he was pacing, smashing fragile items and yelling to himself before being arrested, police say.
The Napa Police Department got a call around 1 p.m. from a neighbor who reported seeing a shirtless man hop the fence of his neighbor's vacant home in the 2000 block of Seville Drive, according to the department. The man reportedly heard noises from inside.
Officers arrived and found the front door open. They heard someone yelling inside and began to surround the house, according to Napa police. Officers needed more help and Sheriff's deputies arrived within minutes.
Officers looking through windows found a shirtless, bloody man pacing between rooms, according to Napa police. William Medina, 25, was ordered to come outside through a loudspeaker and he eventually complied, police say.
Medina stepped into the front yard around 1:20 p.m., but began to head back to the open front door, according to Napa police. Officers worried that he would reenter and deployed a Sheriff's Office K-9.
Medina was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, where he was treated for the dog bite and injuries that appeared to come from his smashing of ceramic, porcelain and glass items around the house, according to Napa police.
He was booked around 4:20 p.m. on suspicion of three felonies related to burglary, resisting arrest and violating probation. He was also arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor for using a controlled substance.