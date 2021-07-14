Police: Shooting reported at west Napa home; no suspects found

A person was shot at a home in west Napa shortly before noon Wednesday, police reported, but the wound was not life-threatening.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Kilburn Avenue in the Westwood neighborhood at 11:51 a.m., after the occupant of a home reported being shot, according to police Lt. Chase Haag. Police found a single victim with what Haag described as non-life-threatening injuries.

At least five patrol cars arrived at the incident scene after the reported shooting, and an aerial drone surveyed the area.

Detectives are investigating various leads and police believe the attack was gang-related, Haag said in an email. No suspects were immediately identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Register reporter Sasha Paulsen contributed to this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

