A 22-year-old Vallejo man was arrested Sunday morning after American Canyon police responded to a report of a shopper threatening employees at Wal-Mart with a baseball bat.
Police said employees had suspected Solomon Nebiyu Shefrew of shoplifting. When they confronted him, he reportedly threatened them with a baseball bat -- one of the suspected shoplifted items. The incident occurred at 8 a.m.
Shefrew was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation.