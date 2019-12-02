{{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old Vallejo man was arrested Sunday morning after American Canyon police responded to a report of a shopper threatening employees at Wal-Mart with a baseball bat.

Police said employees had suspected Solomon Nebiyu Shefrew of shoplifting. When they confronted him, he reportedly threatened them with a baseball bat -- one of the suspected shoplifted items. The incident occurred at 8 a.m.

Shefrew was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.