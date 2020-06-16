You are the owner of this article.
Police: Shots fired near Napa apartments, no injuries reported

Napa Police are investigating a shooting incident Monday evening near an apartment complex in the 500 block of River Glen Drive.

Officers were called to the scene after a report of shots being fired at 5:44 p.m., according to Capt. Jennifer Gonzales. On arriving at River Glen Drive, police learned that the suspects had already fled, one in a white vehicle and others on foot, and discovered shell casings and bullet holes in various objects, Gonzales said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have not identified suspects or found a firearm connected to the shooting, according to Gonzales.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Napa Police at 707-257-9223.

