Almost 3,400 Pacific Gas and Electric customers on the south edge of Napa lost power Sunday night when a car sheared a power power on Golden Gate Drive.
The occupant of the vehicle, who was rendered unconscious, had to be rescued when his car burst into flames, police said.
CHP officers tried to extinguish the fire to keep it from reaching the trapped motorist. When police arrived, officers attempted to pry open the driver's door using a crow bar.
Napa Fire was able to put out the blaze and extract the motorist using the jaws of life device, police said.
The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on the 900 block of Golden Gate, in front of the California Highway Patrol office, Napa police said.
Police said the motorist was traveling north on Golden Gate at a high rate of speed and failed to make the turn in front of the CHP headquarters. After shearing the utility pole, the car hit a tree.
A portion of the collision was captured by a CHP car camera, police said.
The driver was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center suffering a broken leg and other injuries, police said.
Police are investigating whether alcohol played a role in the collision.
Police called out their accident Reconstruction Team.
Pacific Gas & Electric reported that most customers had their power restored by 11 p.m. Full restoration was reported by Monday morning.