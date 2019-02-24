Police have announced the arrest of a 16-year-old male in connection with multiple threats lodged on social media against American Canyon High School.
American Canyon Police officers found no weapons at the home of the suspect, who admitted the threats of a school shooting were a hoax, the department said in a post on its Facebook account Saturday night.
The threats against the high school were posted online Friday night, but classes were to take place on Monday as scheduled, with extra security on the Newell Drive campus and surrounding areas throughout the week, police said earlier.