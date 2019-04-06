Police: Thieves tried to steal Patron and a vacuum cleaner from Napa Target
Nothing says party like bottles of tequila and spring cleaning.
Two people were arrested Saturday after stealing Patron from the Target in south Napa, and trying to steal more Patron and a vacuum from the Target in Bel Aire Plaza, police say.
Officers received a report of a theft at the Bel Aire Plaza Target shortly after 11:00 a.m. Saturday, according to Napa Police Department Sgt. Mike Walund. Chrishonna Monique Gates, 31, filled a cart with bottles of Patron and a vacuum cleaner, then left without paying, he said. She was arguing with a loss prevention employee, who grabbed the cart, when Dwight Imargo Windham, 29, pulled the employee to the ground, Walund said.
The employee suffered minor injuries, but was not treated for his injuries.
Gates and Windham drove off and were spotted by officers while driving down Highway 29, Walund said. They were stopped on Airport Road and a search of the trunk revealed another four or five bottles of Patron, he said.
The Target in the South Napa Marketplace reviewed its security footage and determined the pair had stolen the items, but the theft went undetected, Walund said.
Officers determined that Gates was driving on a suspended license and had a domestic violence restraining order against Windham, who was on parole and said he got out of jail a day ago, Walund said.
Windham was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to robbery and conspiracy, and a misdemeanor charge for violating a domestic violence restraining order, jail records show.
Gates was arrested on suspicion of two felony charges related to robbery and conspiracy, plus a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended license, jail records show.