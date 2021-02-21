Police: Three arrested after American Canyon vehicle chase leads to golf club

Law enforcement officers pursued a car through south Napa County at speeds over 90 mph before arresting three men when the vehicle crashed outside a golf course, according to American Canyon Police.
At about 4 p.m. Saturday, an American Canyon officer noticed a vehicle code violation in a Mercedes-Benz and then believed he recognized the driver as Juan Pablo Prado, a 23-year-old Vallejo resident on state parole, police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release.
When the officer attempted to stop the Mercedes, Prado fled north on Highway 29 and a pursuit began, according to Ortiz, who said the officer lost sight of the car as it turned east onto Jameson Canyon Road.
Officers were joined in the chase by Napa County sheriff's deputies, and the officers later found the Mercedes had crashed into a tree in front of Chardonnay Golf Course at 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, according to Ortiz.
As police and deputies arrived, Prado and one of the passengers fled the wreck on foot, but the officers caught up with and detained the passenger, identified as 28-year-old Daniel Herrera of Napa, Ortiz said. Prado continued to run toward the Chardonnay clubhouse but was also detained, according to Ortiz.
Also arrested was another passenger in the Mercedes: Brandon Lee Alvarez, a 27-year-old Napa resident.
All three occupants were booked into the Napa County jail. As of Sunday afternoon, Prado was being held on suspicion of evading police, causing injury by driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Herrera also was being held for suspected involvement in the pursuit, as well as violating his probation.
Alvarez was booked into the jail for suspected involvement in the pursuit and was later released on bail. All three suspects also face criminal enhancements for suspected gang involvement, according to Ortiz.
