Three Napa teenagers were arrested Monday morning after tagging and vandalizing security cameras at Garfield Park, Napa police say.

The teenagers are not being identified because they are juvenile, but police say the teens tagged the park with "PBS," initials of gang Pueblo Barrio Sureno, and vandalized surveillance cameras that were set up by the Little League, according to a statement from the Napa Police Department. 

The teenagers were being watched in real time over the cameras. Officers arrived, detained and identified the boys, according to the statement. One teenager had a switchblade knife in his pocket.

All three teenagers were booked at Juvenile Hall and the case was turned over to school-based officers, according to the statement.

