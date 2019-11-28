A 55-year-old transient man was found dead Thanksgiving morning near the Napa Valley Vine Trail, according to Napa Police.
At 7:56 a.m. Thursday, a bicyclist riding on the trail near Lincoln Avenue noticed a man lying in nearby bushes and called 911, according to police Sgt. Todd Shulman. Napa police and fire personnel arrived to find the man dead at the scene.
Police identified the man as a long-term transient in the city, but his identity was not immediately released pending notification of relatives, Shulman said.
Foul play is not suspected, according to Shulman. The cause of death was not immediately known, although Shulman noted overnight temperatures in Napa that dropped well into the 30s by Thursday morning, at or near freezing.