 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Two American Canyon traffic stops end with arrests on firearm allegations

Police: Two American Canyon traffic stops end with arrests on firearm allegations

{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon Police
Register file photo

American Canyon Police reported the arrests of two men on felony weapon allegations in separate traffic stops over the weekend.

At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer accompanied by a patrol dog stopped a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan on American Canyon Road near Flosden Road for a vehicle code violation, according to Sgt. Nicol Dudley. A passenger in the van, 27-year-old Phillip Hill of Vallejo, was found to be on parole, and a search of the vehicle revealed packaged bindles of suspected cocaine as well as a loaded gun with high-capacity magazine on the floor, Dudley said.

Hill was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of various firearm allegations, including firearm possession by a felon, as well as drug possession with intent to sell. He was booked into the Napa County jail.

At 1:44 a.m. Sunday, an American Canyon officer stopped a 2004 Ford Expedition SUV driven by 45-year-old Willie James Davis of Vallejo for a code violation at Eucalyptus Drive and Main Street, according to Dudley. A search revealed an unloaded rifle in the Ford, and Davis also had a warrant issued for him in Santa Clara County, Dudley said.

Davis was detained and booked into the Napa jail on the warrant and a felony allegation for firearm possession.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Napa senior painting class helped locals get through a year of COVID-19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News