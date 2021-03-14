Police: Two American Canyon traffic stops end with arrests on firearm allegations

American Canyon Police reported the arrests of two men on felony weapon allegations in separate traffic stops over the weekend.

At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer accompanied by a patrol dog stopped a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan on American Canyon Road near Flosden Road for a vehicle code violation, according to Sgt. Nicol Dudley. A passenger in the van, 27-year-old Phillip Hill of Vallejo, was found to be on parole, and a search of the vehicle revealed packaged bindles of suspected cocaine as well as a loaded gun with high-capacity magazine on the floor, Dudley said.

Hill was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of various firearm allegations, including firearm possession by a felon, as well as drug possession with intent to sell. He was booked into the Napa County jail.

At 1:44 a.m. Sunday, an American Canyon officer stopped a 2004 Ford Expedition SUV driven by 45-year-old Willie James Davis of Vallejo for a code violation at Eucalyptus Drive and Main Street, according to Dudley. A search revealed an unloaded rifle in the Ford, and Davis also had a warrant issued for him in Santa Clara County, Dudley said.

Davis was detained and booked into the Napa jail on the warrant and a felony allegation for firearm possession.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

