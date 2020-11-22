Police: Two arrested after $45,000 of electronics stolen from American Canyon storage center

American Canyon Police announced the arrest of two Vallejo residents in connection with the theft of about $45,000 worth of electronic equipment from a storage-rental facility.

The items, which included a computer server, were taken on Saturday night from a storage center in the 3400 block of Broadway, according to Sgt. Jeff Matlock. Police later went to the Vallejo home of 37-year-old Barbara Estelle Sanford and 30-year-old Cameron Mitchell Manning in the 100 block of Jordan Street and detained both residents at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Matlock said.

A search of their vehicle revealed several items that had been reported stolen by the person renting the burglarized storage unit, Matlock added.

Manning and Sanford were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony burglary.

WATCH NOW: CDC ISSUES STRONG RECOMMENDATION AGAINST HOLIDAY TRAVEL

MOST READ POLICE AND FIRE BRIEFS ON NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.