Police: Two arrested after attempted break-in at Napa Pipe site

Napa Police arrested two men early Monday morning after an attempt to break into the Napa Pipe property on the city's south side, the agency reported.

Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of Kaiser Road after a video alarm was activated at the former industrial site, which is to be redeveloped to host hundreds of homes, according to Sgt. Andrew Hess. Police noticed movement and flashlight beams and saw two men, equipped with various tools, removing items from the grounds, Hess said.

Officers detained 27-year-old Jacob Allan Foux and 44-year-old Joseph John Louis Fowler, neither of whom had a listed address. Both men were booked  at the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony burglary, and Foux was additionally held on a misdemeanor count of violating his probation.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

