Police: Two arrested after attempted break-in at Napa Pipe site

Napa Police arrested two men early Monday morning after an attempt to break into the Napa Pipe property on the city's south side, the agency reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of Kaiser Road after a video alarm was activated at the former industrial site, which is to be redeveloped to host hundreds of homes, according to Sgt. Andrew Hess. Police noticed movement and flashlight beams and saw two men, equipped with various tools, removing items from the grounds, Hess said.

Officers detained 27-year-old Jacob Allan Foux and 44-year-old Joseph John Louis Fowler, neither of whom had a listed address. Both men were booked at the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony burglary, and Foux was additionally held on a misdemeanor count of violating his probation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.