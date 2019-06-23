Two men were arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Napa to Vallejo with a 17-year-old girl in the back seat of a truck after allegedly going on a stealing spree on Saturday evening, according to police.
Just after 7:15 p.m., Napa Police officers were called to a Calvin Klein store in the Napa Premium Outlets at 629 Factory Stores Drive in response to a theft, Sgt. Pete Piersig said. The suspects reportedly took some clothing and ran out the store, fleeing in a truck that turned out to be stolen out of Concord.
According to Piersig, the suspects were spotted by a Napa Police officer on southbound Highway 29 near the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge, and a pursuit ensued.
Piersig said the Napa County Sheriff's Office, American Canyon Police and a California Highway Patrol helicopter continued the chase, until it ended in a Vallejo neighborhood, where the men fled from the truck.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Richmond resident Jacinto Donald Puig, was captured a short distance away with the keys to the truck, with help from Vallejo police who contained the area, Piersig said.
The suspect who was a passenger in the truck - who was not immediately identified - tried to enter a home with people inside, scaring the residents of the home. Officers were able to stop the suspect before he entered the home, according to Piersig, but not before they suffered scrapes across their hands, legs and clothing after climbing a chain-link fence to apprehend him.
The girl in the back seat told officers the pair had smoked methamphetamine during the high-speed chase, and that she had asked them to let her go fearing she was going to die. She was brought to the Napa Police
headquarters and met with county Child Protective Services before leaving with her father, Piersig said. Police didn't specify the relationship between the girl and the suspects.
Piersig said the girl told officers that the men also stole items from the Home Depot and Target stores at the South Napa Marketplace on Soscol Avenue. Police found items from all three stores in the truck and returned them to the stores. Ammunition was found in the truck, but police didn't say if a firearm had been found.
Both men were taken to the Napa County jail on several felony counts. The second suspect was refusing to identify himself, Piersig said, and jail staff was trying to fix an issue with the fingerprint system to help identify him early Sunday.