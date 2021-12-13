Police: Two Napa crashes result in injuries; boy hospitalized

Napa Police reported injuries resulting from two vehicle collisions less than an hour and a half apart Monday morning, including one that sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.
At 7:35 a.m., police and fire personnel were sent to the intersection of Imola Avenue, Freeway Drive, and Golden Gate Drive after a boy crossing the street was hit by a westbound Toyota Prius that did not stop, police Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. The child was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Medina described as moderate injuries.
No arrest was made in connection with the incident, according to Medina, who said the rainstorm that began passing through Napa and the Bay Area late Saturday is not considered a factor in the crash.
Imola Avenue was closed for 30 minutes between the Freeway-Golden Gate crossing and Foster Road after the collision, according to Medina.
A second collision at 9 a.m. involved a southbound Toyota Corolla on Minahen Street and a westbound Honda Accord on Lernhart Street, Medina said. Although a passenger in the Honda remained, the driver fled the car, which was later found to be stolen in Concord, according to Medina, who said a search for the driver was unsuccessful.
Medina described the Honda driver as a male who was wearing a red beanie cap. The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries in the crash but was not hospitalized, he said.
