Two Napa men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious act on a child, jail records show.
Napa Police Department Lt. Gary Pitkin said the Napa Valley Language Academy reported acts of child abuse Wednesday morning on children 8 and 12 years old. The department investigated the claims, interviewed the two suspected men at their west Napa home and obtained probable cause to arrest them, he said.
The children involved, who are not related to the alleged suspects, do not live in the same home, but live at the same property, Pitkin said.
Lucio Villegas, 46, and Antonio Sarraza Villegas, 43, were arrested at 9 p.m. on suspicion of felony charges of committing a lewd or lascivious act on a child younger than 14 years old, jail records show.
It's unclear if the men are related. They remained in custody as of Thursday evening.