Napa Police is investigating a shooting incident that was reported early Sunday evening.
At about 5 p.m., police received several reports of gunfire in the direction of an unoccupied vehicle outside an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue, according to Cpl. Kyle Upchurch. Officers at the scene found a vehicle that had been struck by six rounds from a firearm of a type that was not immediately known, he said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and the case was referred to Napa Police's Special Enforcement Unit, said Upchurch. An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information on the Wilkins Avenue incident is asked to contact Napa Police at 707-257-9223 and ask for the department's investigations bureau.