Police: Vallejo man arrested for attempted murder in American Canyon

A Vallejo man was arrested Wednesday night for investigation of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping following a shooting earlier in the day outside an apartment in American Canyon.

American Canyon Police responded at 3:20 p.m. to a report of a man shot on Tapestry Lane at the Vineyard Crossing Apartment. The victim was taken by relatives to a Vallejo hospital where he was treated and later discharged, police said. The shooter fled the scene in a Jeep SUV.

After talking to witnesses, Napa County Sheriff's detectives identified the suspect as Frederick Javon Valentine, 35, of Vallejo and put out a "be on the lookout," American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release.

Witnesses said Valentine had confronted the victim in front of the victim's apartment and tried to force him into his car at gunpoint. During a struggle, Valentine shot the victim in the head, police said.

Napa detectives searched in the Vallejo area for the suspect's vehicle. When they spotted it, they called for assistance from Vallejo police for a vehicle stop.