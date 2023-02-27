A van belonging to the Napa pet adoption group Whiskers, Tails & Ferals has been reported stolen with 10 cats inside, according to the nonprofit.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The vehicle, a white Ford Transit van, disappeared from in front of the house of the nonprofit’s president, Margo Campainha, the group said early Monday morning.

“It has cats in traps that were just trapped here in Napa in the back of the van,” the nonprofit said in a Facebook announcement that was shared by the Napa Police account. “I could care less about the van. I want my cats!!!!”

The pet group said video camera footage shows a man riding up to the van on a bicycle at about 11 p.m. Sunday, stealing it shortly after.

The van carries license plate 48007E2.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Most popular cat breeds in America Most popular cat breeds in America #25. Highlander #24. Munchkin #23. African serval #22. Birman #21. Snowshoe #20. Serengeti #19. Turkish angora #18. Egyptian mau #17. Ragdoll #16. Ragamuffin #15. Cheetoh cat #14. Napoleon cat #13. American wirehair #12. Savannah #11. Desert lynx #10. Russian blue #9. British shorthair #8. European shorthair #7. American bobtail #6. Abyssinian #5. Maine coon #4. American shorthair #3. Himalayan #2. Bengal #1. Siberian