Fire crews are currently mopping up the remnants of the Old Fire, which spread rapidly to 570 acres several miles northeast of the city of Napa on Tuesday and led to evacuation orders and a road closure, but was 45% contained as of Thursday morning, and 55% contained in the evening.

Thanks to the constant work of firefighters and favorable weather, the fire hasn’t grown since Tuesday, according to Cal Fire, and conditions have swiftly improved. The road closure at Soda Canyon Road and Silverado Trail was lifted on Thursday. Evacuation orders — which affected roughly 100 homes in the Old Soda Canyon Road area — ended on Wednesday. The large plume of smoke that could be seen throughout downtown Napa Tuesday was nowhere in sight Thursday, and there were no obvious traces of smoke in the air.

Zero structures were damaged as a result of the fire, and no casualties have been reported, according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire still isn’t known and is currently under investigation by Cal Fire and law enforcement, said Erick Hernandez, a Cal Fire spokesperson.

Hernandez stressed the importance of Napa residents practicing emergency preparedness at all times.

“With the recent increase of fire activity, we want to remind our community members to stay prepared and not wait for Red Flag warnings to be issued,” Hernandez said.

Napa County’s emergency response also included a call on two volunteer groups: the American Canyon Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Napa Community Animal Response Team (CART).

Saanen Kerson, vice president of CART, said the organization — a group of volunteers trained to evacuate large animals and bring them into shelter — was activated by the Napa County Sheriff’s office at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Old Fire was still growing rapidly. The American Canyon CERT team was activated at about the same time, to run a command post on Soda Canyon Road and coordinate communications, said Powell Helems, director of the group’s advisory board.

Neither group ended up responding to all that much this time around, but they were ready for action. Kerson said CART volunteers put out the word that they were available to help area residents evacuate their animals, and they waited on calls for service. Only one call ended up coming in, and Napa County’s Animal Services Unit responded to it, Kerson said.

Helems said about 25 CERT volunteers set everything up for the command post. Both groups were deactivated by the county at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, he said, at a time when firefighters were having greater success containing the fire.

“It was a good exercise for us as far as deploying the assets and getting set up,” Helems said. “We put those in place and next time we’ll be even better.”

Kerson said she knows there’s a lot of livestock animals in the hills near the Old Fire, and she saw several trailers area homeowners were using to bring their animals out of the evacuation area early on, a sign that people have become more prepared than in prior years.

“I have a feeling that everyone in Napa County knows this is a possibility,” Kerson said. “It’s always best when people can evacuate with their own animals and have a plan.”

But, Kerson said, it’s not always the case that people can be prepared to move animals, and in those cases CART can step in.

“We’re just so glad to work in this county where there’s such a priority for preparedness,” Kerson said. “And so being activated early on in an incident is extremely helpful to be able to open that shelter, have things ready to go and be able to respond quickly. We have a wonderful partnership with the county and we’re really glad to provide this service and we really appreciate the priority they place on animals.”