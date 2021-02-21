Police: Vehicle pursuit ends near American Canyon corporation yard, driver arrested

A high-speed vehicle pursuit Saturday night ended with the arrest of a motorist near the American Canyon corporation yard, police reported.

Around 8:30 p.m., American Canyon police received a report of a vehicle speeding west on American Canyon Road, through the security gates of the city yard, over an embankment and onto a dry pond bed, Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release. Officers then learned the driver, identified as 31-year-old Rolando Gonzalez of Vallejo, had fled on foot toward the waterway.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Officers assisted by a canine unit and California Highway Patrol air operations found Gonzalez, who surrendered shortly after 8:45 p.m. after being told of a patrol dog nearby, according to Ortiz.

Gonzalez was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of causing injury by driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanor allegations of hit-and-run damage (for striking a parked car), resisting police, and driving with a suspended license. He also faced two misdemeanor warrants in Marin County, according to police.

A woman riding with Gonzalez was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, Ortiz reported.

WATCH NOW: HOW YOU CAN MAKE YOUR CLOTH FACE MASKS MORE EFFECTIVE IN FIGHTING COVID-19