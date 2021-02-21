Police: Vehicle pursuit ends near American Canyon corporation yard, driver arrested

A high-speed vehicle pursuit Saturday night ended with the arrest of a motorist near the American Canyon corporation yard, police reported.
Around 8:30 p.m., American Canyon police received a report of a vehicle speeding west on American Canyon Road, through the security gates of the city yard, over an embankment and onto a dry pond bed, Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release. Officers then learned the driver, identified as 31-year-old Rolando Gonzalez of Vallejo, had fled on foot toward the waterway.
Officers assisted by a canine unit and California Highway Patrol air operations found Gonzalez, who surrendered shortly after 8:45 p.m. after being told of a patrol dog nearby, according to Ortiz.
Gonzalez was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of causing injury by driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanor allegations of hit-and-run damage (for striking a parked car), resisting police, and driving with a suspended license. He also faced two misdemeanor warrants in Marin County, according to police.
A woman riding with Gonzalez was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, Ortiz reported.
