Police: Wine Train hits pickup truck parked on Napa rail trestle; no injuries reported

Napa Police are investigating a crash Saturday night in which the Napa Valley Wine Train struck a pickup truck that had been parked on a rail bridge.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Officers were called to the trestle over Highway 29 and south of Redwood Road at 8:40 p.m., according to police Sgt. Tommy Keener. Police arrived to find that a southbound Wine Train, traveling at about 20 mph, struck an unoccupied Dodge pickup, pushing it all the way to the rail crossing at California Boulevard just east, Keener said.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, but the collision heavily damaged the pickup and also damaged the control arms at the railroad crossing, according to Keener.

Police later contacted the owner of the Dodge, according to Keener. It was not immediately known how the truck came to be on the rail bridge.

Photos: Best of Napa Valley Register's Faces and Places