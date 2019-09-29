A Napa woman faces a robbery allegation after a reported theft from a local supermarket Friday afternoon, according to police.
Officers were called to the Raley's at 217 Soscol Ave. shortly before 4:30 p.m. after a woman tried to leave without paying for alcohol and cat food, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The woman, identified as 62-year-old Linda Ann Jerue, shoved a security guard on her way out of the building, but police later found her on Soscol Avenue and detained her, Walund said.
Jerue was booked into the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail.