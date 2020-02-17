{{featured_button_text}}

An American Canyon woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident late Saturday night that injured a man, police reported.

At 11:55 p.m., a man was placing a child into the back seat of a parked car in the 600 block of Capra Drive in American Canyon when a passing car clipped him, leaving him with a minor leg injury, according to Sgt. Jeff Matlock.

Officers identified the driver as 38-year-old Lourdes Yveth Oseguera and contacted her at her home about 45 minutes after the incident, Matlock said. Oseguera was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and child endangerment.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.