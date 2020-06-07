Police: Woman arrested after resisting officers at Napa shopping center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa Police officers pepper-sprayed and restrained a woman who threatened them outside the South Napa Market Place on Saturday afternoon, the department reported.

Two officers patrolling the shopping center at 255 Soscol Ave. shortly before 4:50 p.m. received reports of a topless woman walking outside, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Police encountered the woman, identified as 46-year-old Kali Ananda Wright, who put on a shirt at their request but then took a fighting stance before trying to walk away when ordered to stop, Walund said.

The officers pepper-sprayed Wright and took her to the ground, then placed her legs into a wrap-style restraint after she kicked at them, according to Walund, who said the woman also threatened to kill the officers and spit into one officer's face. Other officers arrived to assist in restraining Wright, Walund said.

Wright was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of a felony count of resisting police and a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

