A woman was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a reported vandalism incident at a new apartment building, according to Napa Police.
Officers were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. to The Braydon, the rental housing development being built on Peatman Drive west of Soscol Avenue, after reports of a transient on the construction site, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Police saw a woman lift a heavy stone and throw it at the window of an apartment being used as a showroom for would-be tenants, breaking the glass, Walund said.
The woman, identified as 46-year-old Stephanie Allison Mairs, saw police and surrendered, but began kicking at the officers who handcuffed her, according to Walund.
Mairs, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of vandalism and resisting arrest, as well as a probation violation.
The Braydon, a complex of 282 rental units from one to three bedrooms, took in its first residents at the end of July with about 20 of the apartments complete, according to a spokesperson for the developer, Fairfield Residential.