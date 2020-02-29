You are the owner of this article.
Police: Woman arrested for starting fire behind Napa grocery

Authorities responding to a fire set behind a Napa grocery store Saturday morning arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of arson, according to Napa Police.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:05 a.m., and Napa Fire personnel arrived to put out flames in a garbage can a few feet from the building, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund. Napa Fire Capt. Steve Becker identified the business as the Pueblo Market at 2107 W. Pueblo Ave.

Napa Police reviewed video footage that showed a woman approaching the store and then leaving shortly before the fire was reported, according to Walund. Soon afterward, officers contacted and detained Desiree Marie Wall near the grocery, Walund said.

Wall, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail. The motive for the suspected arson was not immediately known, according to Walund.

