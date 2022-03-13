 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Woman run over by own car on Napa highway, suffers leg injury

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29 in south Napa, police reported.

Shortly before 3:11 p.m., the woman was driving on the highway’s southbound lanes near the Highway 12/121 intersection at a very low speed when she either fell out of or got out of her vehicle, according to Napa Police Sgt. Mike Walund. The car continued moving and went over her lower legs, Walund said.

An American Medical Response Ambulance took the woman to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where she was treated for what Walund described as a non-critical injury.

The vehicle rolled into the median of Highway 29 during the incident but did not strike any other vehicles, and no lanes were blocked, Walund added. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident, he said.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former President Barack Obama Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News