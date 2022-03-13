Police: Woman run over by own car on Napa highway, suffers leg injury

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29 in south Napa, police reported.
Shortly before 3:11 p.m., the woman was driving on the highway’s southbound lanes near the Highway 12/121 intersection at a very low speed when she either fell out of or got out of her vehicle, according to Napa Police Sgt. Mike Walund. The car continued moving and went over her lower legs, Walund said.
An American Medical Response Ambulance took the woman to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where she was treated for what Walund described as a non-critical injury.
The vehicle rolled into the median of Highway 29 during the incident but did not strike any other vehicles, and no lanes were blocked, Walund added. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident, he said.
