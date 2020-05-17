Police: Woman seriously injured in American Canyon car wreck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in a single-car crash early Saturday morning, according to American Canyon Police.

Officers were called at 12:12 a.m. to southbound Newell Drive just south of Silver Oak Trail, where a Ford Mustang had struck a tree in the median, according to Officer Geoff Rochester.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was extricated from the vehicle and transported by an American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Rochester described as major injuries. Her identity was not available as of Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.