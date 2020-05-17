You are the owner of this article.
Police: Woman seriously injured in American Canyon car wreck

A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in a single-car crash early Saturday morning, according to American Canyon Police.

Officers were called at 12:12 a.m. to southbound Newell Drive just south of Silver Oak Trail, where a Ford Mustang had struck a tree in the median, according to Officer Geoff Rochester.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was extricated from the vehicle and transported by an American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Rochester described as major injuries. Her identity was not available as of Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

