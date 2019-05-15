{{featured_button_text}}

A woman was arrested after she was suspected of threatening to kill her husband and stabbing him with scissors, according to the Napa Police Department.

Officers headed to the 30 block of Alexnoel Court in Napa shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a woman was attacking her husband with a knife or scissors, police said.

Officers found the woman's husband in the driveway. He had at least one minor stab wound on his forearm, police said.

Sharon Cecilia Volis, 75, was called out of the house and arrested on suspicion of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and making criminal threats. She was booked into the Napa County jail shortly before 8 p.m. Volis remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
5
8
11
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.