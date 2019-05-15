A woman was arrested after she was suspected of threatening to kill her husband and stabbing him with scissors, according to the Napa Police Department.
Officers headed to the 30 block of Alexnoel Court in Napa shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a woman was attacking her husband with a knife or scissors, police said.
Officers found the woman's husband in the driveway. He had at least one minor stab wound on his forearm, police said.
Sharon Cecilia Volis, 75, was called out of the house and arrested on suspicion of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and making criminal threats. She was booked into the Napa County jail shortly before 8 p.m. Volis remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.