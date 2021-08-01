 Skip to main content
Police: Woman struck by vehicle in American Canyon, hospitalized

A 64-year-old American Canyon woman has been hospitalized with major injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck Saturday morning, according to American Canyon Police.

The woman was crossing the street at Highway 29 and American Canyon Road at about 9:09 a.m., when a 2006 Toyota Tacoma turned from northbound 29 onto eastbound American Canyon Road and struck her in the crosswalk, according to police Sgt. Jeff Scott.

Afterward, the pedestrian was first taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with head trauma, then transferred to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, Scott said.

The driver of the pickup told officers he looked both ways at the intersection but did not see the woman crossing the street, according to Scott, who said the motorist returned to the crash scene and cooperated with police. No citations had been issued as of late Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

