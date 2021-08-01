Police: Woman struck by vehicle in American Canyon, hospitalized

A 64-year-old American Canyon woman has been hospitalized with major injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck Saturday morning, according to American Canyon Police.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
The woman was crossing the street at Highway 29 and American Canyon Road at about 9:09 a.m., when a 2006 Toyota Tacoma turned from northbound 29 onto eastbound American Canyon Road and struck her in the crosswalk, according to police Sgt. Jeff Scott.
Afterward, the pedestrian was first taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with head trauma, then transferred to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, Scott said.
The driver of the pickup told officers he looked both ways at the intersection but did not see the woman crossing the street, according to Scott, who said the motorist returned to the crash scene and cooperated with police. No citations had been issued as of late Sunday morning.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…