A Vallejo woman remained in jail Friday, where she has limited access to foot scrubs, face masks, lash curlers and tweezers — the kinds of toiletries police say she stole Wednesday from the Walmart Supercenter in American Canyon.
American Canyon Police officers received a report of a theft in progress around 9 p.m. that night. They arrived and found Daisy Michelle Escapita, 24, loading a cart of merchandise into her Ford minivan, according to a press release sent Friday by Chief Oscar Ortiz.
Surveillance video showed she walked out of the store without trying to pay for items in her cart, according to the release.
Escapita's cart was full of merchandise estimated to be worth around $1,300, most of which was bathroom items and toiletries, according to the release. Ortiz said she stole a hair brush, wash towels, bath sets, shaving kits, fragrances, body wash and more.
She swore at officers and resisted as they tried to arrest her, according to the release.
Escapita was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest and a felony charge of grand theft. Shoplifters can be charged with felony theft if they steal more than $950 of merchandise.