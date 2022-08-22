Police: Woman who died in Napa crash was driving the wrong way

Authorities have identified the woman who died earlier this month in a five-vehicle crash after she drove the wrong way on Highway 29, according to Napa Police.

Alejandra Zavala, a 25-year-old Vallejo resident, died in the collision on the night of Aug. 13, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

Zavala was leaving the Carneros area west of the city of Napa via the Sonoma Highway (Highway 12/121) at the time of the crash, Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina said Monday. Police earlier reported that a driver was heading south in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 when it struck four northbound vehicles just north of the Butler Bridge.

Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people, including two drivers, were injured in the collision and taken to hospitals in Napa and Vacaville. One of the drivers remains hospitalized with major injuries, Medina said in an email.

Napa Police’s traffic reconstruction team is continuing to investigate the crash, which shut down northbound Highway 29 for more than 15 hours.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact Officer Davis at 707-257-9223, ext. 5235, or adavis@cityofnapa.org.

Zavala was the second person to die in a wrong-way crash on Highway 29 in Napa in less than three weeks.

Amanda Peters, a 21-year-old woman from Boyes Hot Springs in Sonoma County, died three days after a July 23 wreck in which the Cadillac in which she was riding struck two oncoming northbound cars. Four other people were injured in the collision.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 5 announced felony charges against the Cadillac’s driver, 20-year-old Susan Burnham Jevarian, of gross vehicular manslaughter and causing death by driving under the influence. A blood sample taken from Jevarian showed a blood-alcohol percentage of 0.22, according to the complaint.

A plea entry hearing for Jevarian has been scheduled for Sept. 20 in Napa County Superior Court.