Police: Young motorcyclist dies after collision with car in American Canyon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A crash between a motorcycle and a car occurred at about 9:22 p.m. Sunday at Flosden Road and Daniel Drive, American Canyon police said in a news release. The juvenile rider of the motorbike was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa before being declared dead.

The victim's name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of a major-injury collision involving the motorcycle and an Acura Integra, and found the cyclist in the roadway, according to police. The driver of the Acura, the car's only occupant, was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the police statement said early information suggests the young motorcyclist was headed south on Flosden Road when it struck the car on its passenger side as its driver was turning from northbound Flosden onto westbound Daniel Drive.

Alcohol or drug use are not suspected factors in the crash, according to American Canyon Police.

The roadway was closed for more than five hours, into early Monday morning.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.