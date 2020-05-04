You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Young motorcyclist dies after collision with car in American Canyon

Police: Young motorcyclist dies after collision with car in American Canyon

{{featured_button_text}}

A crash between a motorcycle and a car occurred at about 9:22 p.m. Sunday  at Flosden Road and Daniel Drive, American Canyon police said in a news release. The juvenile rider of the motorbike was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa before being declared dead.

The victim's name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of a major-injury collision involving the motorcycle and an Acura Integra, and found the cyclist in the roadway, according to police. The driver of the Acura, the car's only occupant, was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the police statement said early information suggests the young motorcyclist was headed south on Flosden Road when it struck the car on its passenger side as its driver was turning from northbound Flosden onto westbound Daniel Drive.

Alcohol or drug use are not suspected factors in the crash, according to American Canyon Police.

The roadway was closed for more than five hours, into early Monday morning.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News