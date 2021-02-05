Napa Police seeking witnesses to assault on Vine Trail
Napa police are looking for witnesses to an incident on the Vine Trail Monday, Jan. 25, in which a bicyclist was assaulted in the area of Solano Avenue and Haven Way.
The victim was bicycling southbound when he was approached by a group of juveniles walking northbound, police said.
The cyclist moved over as far as he could to avoid the group, but one of the youths struck him, causing him to lose control of his bike and fall to the ground, He suffered “great bodily injury” to his hand, police said.
During the investigation, police said they identified the suspect and the group of juveniles. On Thursday, police said they arrested a 15-year-old male suspect. He was booked into Juvenile Hall for possible charges of battery with serious bodily injury and assault on a person, police said.
Police are asking for any witnesses to the Jan. 25 incident or similar prior incidents on the bike trail.
Please contact School Resource Officer Darlene Elia at 707-258-5200, ext. 5221 or delia@cityofnapa.org.
Police: 12 Napa catalytic converter thefts tied to arrest of Yolo County suspects
When Davis police arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects this week, they confiscated a notebook that contained 12 Napa addresses, Napa police reported.
When Napa detectives checked out those addresses, they discovered that each one had reported a catalytic converter theft in late 2020, police said.
The suspects apparently had canvased Napa neighborhoods ahead of time, noting lighting, cameras and proximity to neighbors before entering each address in their notebook of future targets, said Police Sgt. Pete Piersig.
Shaneel Lal, 37, of Sacramento and Dao Xiong, 43, of Elk Grove were arrested Tuesday after the detectives served search warrants as part of a five-month investigation, the Davis Police Department announced Wednesday.
Lal and Xiong were booked at the Yolo County on 61 counts of grand theft on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the Sacramento area, Yolo, El Dorado and Napa counties, and elsewhere in the Bay Area, police officials said.
Each of the 12 Napa thefts was a “cold” report, meaning there was no suspect information for police to follow up on at the time, Piersig said.
Yolo County will be prosecuting Lai and Xiong for the Napa thefts as part of the 61 grand theft charges, he said.
The theft charges also include enhancements for allegedly committing the crimes while awaiting prosecution in other theft cases. Police officials said Lal and Xiong had already been arrested on theft-related charges and are suspected of continuing to steal catalytic converters after their release from jail.
Catalytic converter thefts have plagued Napa in recent months, with Napa Police and Sheriff’s deputies participating in several arrests.
Thefts of catalytic converters are a national problem because they contain valuable metals that can be recycled and sold for a profit. The police department said California has laws that make it difficult for catalytic converters to be sold here, but the materials can be moved out of the country and sold overseas, which makes it difficult to track.
Police officials reminded residents to be vigilant and call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious. They also urged residents to protect their vehicles by:
- parking in well-lighted and highly visible areas;
- parking high-profile vehicles, such as pickups, next to low-profile vehicles to make it tough for thieves to access catalytic converters on taller vehicles;
- considering having a cage installed around your catalytic converter;
- having your license plate number or vehicle identification number etched on your catalytic converter to make it easier for investigators to trace if it’s stolen.
Napa coroner identifies woman who died in Soscol crash
The Napa County Coroner’s office has identified the 85-year-old woman who died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Soscol Avenue at Silverado Trail.
Mary Sloan of Napa died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center shortly after 3 p.m. following a crash at 2:15 p.m., the coroner’s office reported Friday.
Sloan was a passenger in a northbound 2015 Volkswagen Jetta that collided with a 2001 BMW x5 sport-utility vehicle that was turning left from southbound Soscol, police said.
Both Sloan and the Volkswagen’s driver, a 49-year-old female Napa resident, were taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley for what were thought to be minor injuries, but the older woman’s condition quickly deteriorated, and she died at the hospital despite lifesaving efforts, police said.
The driver and sole occupant of the BMW, a 50-year-old Napa man, declined medical treatment, according to police, who said there was no evidence that either motorist was impaired.
Both vehicles had been towed and cleanup had begun at the scene before authorities learned of the passenger’s death at the Queen. Police then closed the Soscol-Silverado intersection about an hour after the wreck for their scene investigation.
