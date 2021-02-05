Each of the 12 Napa thefts was a “cold” report, meaning there was no suspect information for police to follow up on at the time, Piersig said.

Yolo County will be prosecuting Lai and Xiong for the Napa thefts as part of the 61 grand theft charges, he said.

The theft charges also include enhancements for allegedly committing the crimes while awaiting prosecution in other theft cases. Police officials said Lal and Xiong had already been arrested on theft-related charges and are suspected of continuing to steal catalytic converters after their release from jail.

Catalytic converter thefts have plagued Napa in recent months, with Napa Police and Sheriff’s deputies participating in several arrests.

Thefts of catalytic converters are a national problem because they contain valuable metals that can be recycled and sold for a profit. The police department said California has laws that make it difficult for catalytic converters to be sold here, but the materials can be moved out of the country and sold overseas, which makes it difficult to track.