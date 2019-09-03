A pickup truck carrying pool maintenance chemicals overturned on Highway 29, south of Imola Avenue, Tuesday morning, spilling chemical containers along the side of the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The vehicle ended up on its side off the roadway, but the incident slowed northbound traffic for an hour, the CHP said.
The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, the CHP said.
The Napa Fire Department and Napa County Environmental Health helped to assess the environmental threat of the pool cleaning chemicals, some of which had spilled from their containers, the fire department said.
The pool company hired a cleanup crew that was scheduled to remove any toxics Tuesday afternoon.