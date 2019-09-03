A pickup truck carrying pool maintenance chemicals overturned on Highway 29, south of Imola Avenue, Tuesday morning, spilling chemical containers along the side of the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The vehicle ended up on its side off the roadway, but the incident slowed northbound traffic for an hour, the CHP said.
The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. The driver sustained minor injuries, the CHP said.
The Napa Fire Department called out a hazmat team to help with the cleanup. Some nearby residents were told to shelter in place as a precaution.