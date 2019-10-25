The Bay Area Air Quality Management District and the San Francisco Department of Public Health are warning residents about potential hot weather and poor air quality expected in the Bay Area beginning Friday.
The combination of high temperatures across the Bay Area and expected wildfire smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County may cause a simultaneous heat and poor air quality event.
Residents are reminded to keep cool and hydrated when the weather is hot and the air quality is poor.