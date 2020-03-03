Poor grades for California cities on granny flats

Basu has spent 18 months and $15,000, along with presentations to planners and at public meetings, to try to bring the ADU into compliance. So far, the city has not granted the permits. It wants him to cut the unit to 350 square feet, he said.

Basu researched other properties in Campbell and found similar backyard apartments -- perhaps just one code inspection away from being deemed illegal. "This is not an isolated event," he wrote in an email.

Navigating the long and costly approval process isn't the only hurdle homeowners face. Others look at the construction and planning costs -- which can exceed $300,000 -- and scrap the idea. Even less expensive units can stretch some budgets too far.

Nonprofit housing groups have sought to step in and encourage new housing. The Housing Trust Silicon Valley is developing a program to extend short-term loans to certain homeowners to build an ADU. The owners of the new units would be required to rent the apartments to low- and moderate-income residents.

Fathia Macauley, chief lending officer for the housing trust, said the program would help homeowners otherwise unable to get a traditional bank loan for the housing improvements. Details are still being worked out, but the nonprofit expects to roll out the program later this year.

"There's a lack of affordable housing in our region," she said. "ADUs are a wonderful way to build low-income housing."

