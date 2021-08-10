Pop legend Stevie Nicks pulls out of Napa’s BottleRock music festival due to COVID-19 concerns

The latest surge of coronavirus cases has led to the loss of a headliner at BottleRock’s belated return — Stevie Nicks, the longtime Fleetwood Mac star who on Tuesday canceled her scheduled Sept. 3 appearance at the Napa music festival.

In a Twitter announcement posted at 2 p.m. PDT, Nicks cited the rising tide of coronavirus cases in the U.S. in pulling out of the five concerts she had scheduled for this year, including her performance scheduled for the first day of BottleRock’s three-day schedule. Tom Fuller, spokesperson for the Napa festival, also confirmed Nicks’ withdrawal.

“I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” wrote the 73-year-old Nicks, one of pop music’s luminaries for nearly half a century both with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason, I have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she continued. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”