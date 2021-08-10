Pop legend Stevie Nicks pulls out of Napa’s BottleRock music festival due to COVID-19 concerns

The latest surge of coronavirus cases has led to the loss of a headliner at BottleRock’s belated return — Stevie Nicks, the longtime Fleetwood Mac star who on Tuesday canceled her scheduled Sept. 3 appearance at the Napa music festival.
In a Twitter announcement posted at 2 p.m. PDT, Nicks cited the rising tide of coronavirus cases in the U.S. in pulling out of the five concerts she had scheduled for this year, including her performance scheduled for the first day of BottleRock’s three-day schedule. Tom Fuller, spokesperson for the Napa festival, also confirmed Nicks’ withdrawal.
“I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” wrote the 73-year-old Nicks, one of pop music’s luminaries for nearly half a century both with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason, I have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.
“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she continued. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”
Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will take Nicks' place on BottleRock’s opening-day schedule, according to Fuller.
The increase follows a report of 58 new local infections over the weekend, and six straight weeks of rising caseloads, according to the county.
Latitude 38 Entertainment, which has produced BottleRock since its second edition in 2014, has worked to mount the festival after the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement and then cancellation last year during a sweeping stay-at-home order that shut down virtually all concerts. For this year, the festival has been moved back from its normal dates in the last weekend of May to the weekend preceding Labor Day.
California’s economic reopening June 15, following a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and the roll-out of three vaccines, relaxed crowd-size curbs, and other safety rules, encouraging musicians and promoters to start scheduling tours and concerts after more than a year of inactivity. But a faster-spreading Delta variant of the virus has been linked to a new upswing in infections, with Napa County cases increasing for six consecutive weeks.
Organizers of the Napa concert series, which begins Saturday, will require spectators to verify full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
On July 30, Latitude 38 announced it would require BottleRock spectators to provide proof they have either been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of each festival date. Another Napa music series, the Oxbow RiverStage, announced similar rules (with a 48-hour window for negative tests) for its two-month concert series, which begins Saturday and also was shelved in 2020 due to the pandemic.
