Pop-up COVID-19 testing comes to Napa: temporary trailer offers free testing

COVID-19 testing:

- Carbon Health will offer by-appointment-only COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, April 29-30. Go to carbonhealth.com for information.

- Napa County Public Health and CORE are offering by-appointment-only COVID-19 tests. Go to https://bit.ly/3bC53jI or call 253-4540 for information.