The sight of snowball fights, sledding and heavy parkas was typical of the wintertime frolicking of playful children. The locale was not.
Snow had come to Napa – or at least to a patch of ground outside Grace Church of Napa Valley, which on Saturday hosted its inaugural Snow Day with the aid of an ice supplier that produced 15 tons of the white stuff. For four hours, about 950 people – including some children who had seen snow only once or twice, if ever – were let loose to ball up icy projectiles and ride a pair of slopes on round plastic sleds amid the machine-driven drifting of soap-bubble “flurries” that added a decidedly northern touch to a California holiday celebration.
“I saw snow once, in Arizona,” said 7-year-old Logan Smith, as he and his 11-year-old brother Ayden joined a scrum of several dozen youngsters balling up icy chunks and firing them gleefully in all directions.
The snowball-and-sled romp is a departure from Grace Church’s past holiday fare of Christmas musicals, according to Meagan Bruner, the congregation’s director of children’s ministries.
“We took a break from that for a couple of years; we’re trying to do more family events” in December, she said last week. “That’s our goal, to bring families together and give them something to do on the weekend.”
The raw material of Grace Church’s wintry transformation actually came from south of Napa – from the San Luis Obispo home of Glacier Ice, which used ice-shaving equipment to lay down a powdery base for a snowball-throwing patch and two sliding ramps. Hay bales stacked to about 6 feet produced a higher slope for older sledders, with a more gently sloped course set up for toddlers.
The picture-book scene of winter playing stood out during an otherwise sunny and temperate Napa day, with temperatures in the 60s and a few children firing snowballs clad in decidedly non-wintry T-shirts and jeans.
At the edge of the snowball patch, two local mothers watched their 3-year-old daughters dig into the powder with the gusto of children savoring a rare treat.
“This is the first time she’s seen snow in town, so this is fun,” said Ana Maya as her daughter Eliana played with Adilene De Haro. “She’s trying make snow angels, throw snowballs. Only other time she’s seen snow was in Reno last winter – that was my first time too. It’s nice – the kids are definitely having a lot of fun, you can tell. It’s worth it even if it’s just a little bit of snow.”
“It’s awesome; I love the idea of it,” added Cristina De Haro, Adilene’s mother. “Ever since last year (in Reno), she’s been asking to go, she loves it so.”
Several yards away, a succession of children waited in line – behind a rope of silvery Christmas-tree tinsel instead of velvet – for their turn down an icy ramp in a plastic saucer sled, an everyday diversion in cold-weather states but a novelty in wine country.
“I think it’s pretty impressive; I think this was worth the wait,” said Katie Curry after her 7-year-old daughter Gemma finished her slide. “It’s pretty good that it lasted this long,” she added, pointing to the departure of rains that had soaked Napa County for much of the week. (The man-made snow is expected to fully melt within about three days, according to Bruner of Grace Church.)
Though Curry’s family plans a holiday vacation in the Lake Tahoe area, she found this early close-to-home taste of winter a welcome one. “This feels special for a Bay Area kid for sure,” she said.