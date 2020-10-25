Pope Fire containment reaches 80 percent in Napa County

The Pope Fire burning outside the Napa County communities of Angwin and St. Helena is holding at 61 acres burned with containment up to 80%, Cal Fire said Sunday morning.

The wildfire was first reported about 4 p.m. Friday near Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, and there are no structures threatened as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch Now: Impacts of California wildfires to wildlife