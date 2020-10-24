Pope Fire in Napa County now 70 percent contained

A wildfire burning near the Napa County communities of Angwin and St. Helena grew to 67 acres overnight and is 70 percent contained, a Cal Fire spokesman said Saturday morning.

The Pope Fire was first reported about 4 p.m. Friday near Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road.

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, and there are no structures threatened as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Northern California, including Napa County, starting Sunday due to extreme fire weather. Winds will likely be 20-30 mph, with gusts of up to 70-plus mph. These winds are forecast to be the strongest event this year.

In anticipation for the critical fire weather, Cal Fire increased staffing and has been coordinating with local fire agencies to preposition fire resources in critical areas.

Officials continue to urge the public to ensure they are prepared for wildfires, as well as take all precautions outdoors to prevent sparking a wildfire.