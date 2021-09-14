Pope Valley luxury campsite proposal hits snag

Aetna Springs would guarantee rent of $1 million over the first 10 years. It foresees the venture generating $20 million for Napa County in 10 years in transient occupancy and sales taxes, said papers presented to the district.

It would also place conservation easements on 100 acres near the Cleary Reserve and 730 acres at Lake Luciana near the district’s Spanish Valley property. Wickline said that will allow better access to existing open space, better trails and better public enjoyment of the area.

"What animates me is the opportunity we have to create something really quite special out here in Pope Valley," Wickline said.

Woodbury and Wickline talked about the idea off-and-on for a couple of years.

"I think you all know I'm very willing to be creative, and I've been very motivated from the beginning to find ways to fund this district in a permanent, sustainable way," Woodbury told the District Board of Directors on Monday.

But Woodbury didn't think the Aetna Springs group offered enough conservation benefits. Some areas to be preserved from development are flood plains and steep hills. Aetna Springs hasn't reduced the overall number of possible building sites and developable parcels, he said.