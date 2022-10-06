Pope Valley school board meeting draws anger, debate after former worker arrested on abuse charges

POPE VALLEY — Tensions rose swiftly Wednesday night during a packed emergency meeting of the Pope Valley Union Elementary School District board, which was called in response to the weekend arrest of a former Pope Valley school worker on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.

More than 50 people showed up for the meeting at the school’s campus, along with school employees and representatives from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Education and the District Attorney’s Office.

During a two-hour public comment period, many parents expressed that they felt school leadership had failed their children and criticized the district for a perceived lack of oversight, among much else.

The sheriff’s office and District Attorney Allison Haley followed the commenters for about an hour by presenting information about the Saturday arrest of Benjamin Casas and the court case, and by taking questions from the school board. But they also told the public that they couldn’t answer many of the questions, or answer them with specific detail, because they didn’t want to jeopardize the court case.

Parents ask for answers

The early stage of the meeting was filled with public comments, though Spanish interpretation for a sizable Spanish-speaking audience was initially haphazard. Though a Spanish interpreter, Alejandro Maldonado, was made available to translate from English to Spanish for the district, he stopped translating the early public comments because, he said, they were coming in too quickly.

Several others tried to translate for the Spanish-speaking audience — Maldonado eventually took over again — but parents still noted that there appeared to be many communication problems.

For example, at the start of the meeting parents called for school board member Claudia Ramirez, sister-in-law of Casas, to recuse herself from the meeting owing to what they perceived as a conflict of interest. Ramirez, who didn’t speak throughout the meeting, didn’t recuse herself, and the board didn’t consider voting to expel her during the meeting, an action suggested by the parents. A few of Casas’ family members, including his wife, are listed as working at the Pope Valley school on the school’s website.

A few Spanish-speaking parents argued that the other parents were being unfair by calling for Ramirez to recuse herself, and by calling for further investigation of what Casas’ family members knew about his alleged abuses. But other speakers said that, if the details they talked about in their comments had been translated, the Spanish-speaking parents would understand why they were calling for it.

Parents noted that, even though Casas’ employment with the district reportedly ended in 2019, they had seen him on campus multiple times since then. Several parents also expressed worries that more children had been abused by Casas.

Haylie Nevaez, one of the parents, said she’d been told by school staff recently that Casas hasn’t been on campus, despite her children and parents reporting that they had seen him.

“We’ve seen him on campus, parents and children have seen him, and now I’m having to explain to my 7-year-old why I can’t take, my 7-year-old asked me to take him to visit Ben in jail because it’s his friend,” Nevaez said. “And then you guys all sat here and told me he hasn’t had access to our children. I don’t understand why nothing is still being done, it’s just crazy.”

Deanna Reister, another parent, said she’d heard about a former Pope Valley student Tuesday night who alleged they’d experienced inappropriate touching and comments from Casas. She had permission to tell the student’s story from their mother, she said.

The parents met with Ken Burkhart, the Pope Valley school principal from 2015 until this June, and another staff member at the time as well as a psychologist, and didn’t hear anything from the school afterwards, according to Reister. When the student was in high school, she said, they were interviewed by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office about the allegations, but they hadn’t heard anything since.

Tomas Ramirez, Casas’ father-in-law — listed as a maintenance employee on the school’s website — said, in Spanish, that he felt his daughter was being destroyed. He added that Casas seemed like some other person with all the alleged charges, and that he had no idea of the allegations.

Speaking through tears, Patricia Holcomb, listed as a special education instructional aide on the school’s website, also said she had no idea what was going on with Casas prior to Saturday. She said she’d asked other staff members, who also said they didn’t know. Holcomb added that she was distraught, because she felt like the school community was her family, and she felt like the school was being attacked.

“I know all these parents that live in the (Berryessa) Estates,” Holcomb said. I’ve lived in the estates. I threw parties in my house for kids. My daughter went to this school. I brought my grandkids to this school. And if I had any idea what the heck was going on, do you think I would let my own kids go here?”

Holcomb added that she knew Casas had been on campus in recent years to help pick up his son, and sometimes drop his son off. She said she also knew Casas had been on campus to set things up for events.

“I think that I have fulfilled my job duties to the best of my ability,” Holcomb said. “And I’m sorry for losing it. But it affects me deeply because I did have children here. And I thought I had a lot of friends here. And because of this incident that's happening — I know I lost a friend tonight because they walked out.”

Allegations that the former superintendent knew more than he told continue

Several parents mentioned that the allegations against Casas — which former superintendent, principal and teacher Burkhart was aware of, according to the sheriff’s office — stretch back for several years during the time Casas was a school employee.

Burkhart, who didn’t immediately respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday, previously told the Napa Valley Register that the sheriff’s office advised him to get Casas off school grounds in 2019 without telling him why.

But Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said at the Wednesday meeting — as he previously told the Register in a statement — that Burkhart’s statement isn’t true. Wofford added that the sheriff's office would never jeopardize a child’s safety by sitting on the information about Casas, that there were definitely interactions between the departments’ detectives and Burkhart.

“There was a statement made to the Napa Valley Register, a quote from Mr. Ken Burkhart, a quote saying that he did not have enough information directly from the Napa County Sheriff’s office to convey a message to the parents,” Wofford said. “That statement is not true. Mr. Burkhart has been in consistent contact throughout this investigation. In fact, he provided information reporting it directly to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. To say that he was unaware of allegations — you’ll hear something different tonight.”

Several school board members said they, too, had not been informed about Casas.

“So, not being informed as the board or our staff, it’s quite feasible that we were not involved,” said board chair Paul Kimsey at the meeting. “As the board was not informed, I can’t imagine that our staff was either.”

In response to a question about whether the sheriff’s office had contacted the school board, sheriff’s Lt. Donald Maiden said he wasn’t aware of any legal obligation the sheriff’s office has to a school board. But he confirmed the sheriff’s office had contacted the school.

“We contacted the school, and I can’t speak to the policies of the school,” Maiden said.

School response efforts move forward

Lucy Pearson-Edwards, superintendent and principal of the school since this summer, said at the start of the meeting that the school has begun taking several actions in response to parent concerns about the arrest. The school is currently carrying out an internal review of protocol and procedures, she said, especially in areas connected to safety and security.

Additionally, the school will be providing counselors, starting Thursday and running through the end of next week, to work with any student, staff member or parent who wants to talk with someone, Pearson-Edwards said.

“We’re heartbroken by this arrest,” Pearson-Edwards said. “We know everyone is hurting and angry. The safety and security of Pope Valley students is the school’s highest priority.”

Since Monday, school staff have physically searched school buildings and found no evidence of hidden cameras, Pearson-Edwards said. They’ll move forward with another search once a member of the sheriff’s office is available to thoroughly scan the buildings, she added.

NCOE technology staff have also been scanning potential access points to student and staff devices and computers, Pearson-Edwards added. Non-users don’t have access to the software that manages student-used Chromebook laptop computers, she said, and non-staff member accounts — Google and otherwise — were deactivated in August.

Pope Valley is also contracting with NCOE to upgrade the school’s technology infrastructure, Pearson-Edwards said, and is moving to purchase a system that allows for anonymous reporting of incidents to law enforcement, which students, staff and interested parents would be trained to use.

Pearson-Edwards also said she wanted parents to contact her if they had any other ideas to ensure student safety.